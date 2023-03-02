Kenyans to benefit after Showmax strikes deal with US largest media company

Mawela described the new partnership as an elevation of the platform to offer even better services to its consumers.

“We launched Showmax as the first African streaming service in 2015 and are extremely proud of its success to date.

"This agreement represents a great opportunity for our Showmax team to scale even greater heights by working with a leading global player in Comcast and its subsidiaries,” said Mawela.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dana Strong, CEO of Sky, expressed her excitement about the new partnership, stating that it will strengthen its ties with MultiChoice, with whom they have worked before.

"This new collaboration in streaming and content with MultiChoice, NBCUniversal, and Sky takes our partnership to the next level in one of the world's most vibrant, fastest-growing markets.

"Last year, we announced MultiChoice as a customer of the Sky Glass platform and now we are excited to help innovate its Showmax streaming service," Strong said.

The partnership will bring in a vast library of content from the partnering companies to Showmax subscribers in Africa. In addition to providing a diverse range of content, MultiChoice also plans to expand its service to more African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The new Showmax group will be 70 per cent owned by MultiChoice and 30 per cent by NBCUniversal.

As the streaming industry continues to grow in Africa, MultiChoice aims to be at the forefront of the market, providing quality content to its subscribers. The partnership with Comcast’s, NBC Universal, and Sky is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

