The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Breaking digital barriers - Nairobi hosts Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum (DRIF23)

Fabian Simiyu

#FeatureByParadigmInitiative - Building a sustainable Internet for all

Mr. 'Gbenga Sesan, Namibia Deputy Minister for Information Ms. Emma Inamutila Theofelus, Ms. Grace Githaiga and Mr. Vladimir Garay at DRIF23 launch.
Mr. 'Gbenga Sesan, Namibia Deputy Minister for Information Ms. Emma Inamutila Theofelus, Ms. Grace Githaiga and Mr. Vladimir Garay at DRIF23 launch.

Are female journalists safe against online abuse? This is one of the questions that sparked discussion at the 10th edition of the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF23) in Nairobi

Recommended articles

DRIF23 kicked off on Wednesday, April 12, and is today in its final day as organisers shed a spotlight on advancing digital inclusion and protecting digital rights in Africa.

In the first two days of the forum, various topics have been discussed and one of the interesting revelations was that female journalists are often targeted online, particularly after covering political news.

Nompilo Simanje, of International Press Institute from Zimbabwe, highlighted incidents of online abuse against female journalists in her country, with some perpetrators even involving the journalists' children and spouses.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comms manager Judy Oguttu
Comms manager Judy Oguttu Pulse Live Kenya

Silas Owiti from Berdicom supported her statement by citing similar occurrences in Kenya, where Twitter users have gone to the extent of photoshopping images to attack female journalists.

Winnie Kamau, a journalist, and editor at Talk Africa emphasized the need for policies to be put in place to safeguard the well-being of female journalists, as incidents such as harassment and abuse can negatively impact their output and mental health at work.

However, she also pointed out that journalists should report such cases and not simply let them pass, as they may be suffering internally.

While some may choose to distance themselves from social media platforms, this may not always be the best approach, as journalists rely on these apps to gather information for their audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitus-Gregory Gondwe, an investigative journalist from Malawi, shared a story about the brutal treatment that journalists face in his country. He recounted an incident where the police seized the tools that he and his team were using to cover an investigative story.

Although the devices were eventually returned, they were later hacked, and Gregory believes that the state was behind the attack. He suspects that the incident occurred because they were exposing corrupt dealings by a senior government official.

Angela Onyegbuna, an IT Officer at Paradigm Initiative, emphasized the importance of journalists using strong passwords on their devices to avoid experiencing situations like Gregory's.

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that she and her team are currently working on an App that will function to remind people to regularly change their passwords on various services they use.

Vladimir Garay, Advocacy Director at Derechos Digitales - a platform that serves Latin America, emphasized the vital role of internet access in promoting human rights. He stated that people demand high-quality, secure, and affordable internet connectivity, which is currently limited and costly.

You can still catch the final day of the forum live on Paradigm Initiative’s YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

DRIF is organised annually by the Paradigm Initiative (PIN). An organisation that connects underserved young Africans with digital opportunities and ensures the protection of their rights.

After operating in Nigeria from 2007 PIN went continental and now has regional offices across West, East, South and Central Africa including Nairobi.

As a leading social enterprise in ICT for development & digital rights PIN endeavours to build experience, community trust, and a strategic organisational culture.

#FeatureByParadigmInitiative

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Popular Tanzanian tourist chatter flight airport, Arusha gets an Sh6.3 billion makeover

Popular Tanzanian tourist chatter flight airport, Arusha gets an Sh6.3 billion makeover

Breaking digital barriers - Nairobi hosts Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum (DRIF23)

Breaking digital barriers - Nairobi hosts Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum (DRIF23)

See the government initiative that benefitted 2 million Nigerians

See the government initiative that benefitted 2 million Nigerians

African Development Bank Group to mobilise $4m to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

African Development Bank Group to mobilise $4m to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

See the piece of pie Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu have their hands in

See the piece of pie Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu have their hands in

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Dr Raval speaks on Sh100m daily target, sharing 50% of his income to charity

Dr Raval speaks on Sh100m daily target, sharing 50% of his income to charity

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Mama Ngina's Sh679K paycheck: What you need to know

TECNO Phantom series

TECNO announces pre-order of the new PHANTOM V-Fold flagship device