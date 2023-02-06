Pulse is celebrating 6 years in Kenya, here's how the brand has evolved since 2017

The media brand has grown to become one of the leading online news portals in the country, known for delivering accurate and up-to-date news to its readers.

The launch of Pulse Live Kenya

As part of the Pulse Africa continental brand, Pulse Live Kenya was launched in 2017 coming after the successful launch of Pulse Nigeria and Pulse Ghana.

The launch of Pulse Live Kenya marked the beginning of a new era in the Kenyan media landscape, with the platform providing a fresh and innovative approach to how news is reported. The platform was designed to provide an all-rounded news service that would cover a wide range of topics, from politics and business to entertainment and sports.

Despite challenges facing the digital media space, Pulse Live Kenya built a reputation for being a reliable source of news and information, and its readership continued to grow.

Pulse Kenya was key in the coverage of the 2017 and 2022 General Elections and was a great point from where Kenyans received news of how the electoral process unfolded.

Pulse Live Kenya was the first digital media house that engaged its audience live on social media pages through Pulse VoxPops, a format where members of the public get the opportunity to share their opinions on different matters be it in the social, economic or political space.

With a team of 45 staffers across different departments, Pulse Live Kenya commands a media audience of 3.5 million across its platforms.

In 2022, Pulse announced a partnership with the Sportradar Group to launch Pulse Sports and Pulse Betting products. Already fully functional in Pulse Nigeria and Pulse Uganda, Pulse Sports Kenya will be officially launched in Kenya in 2023.

Brands Pulse Kenya has worked with

Besides news, Pulse Kenya offers commercial services to a wide range of local and international clients.

As a brand that is knowledgeable about what works in the Kenyan market, Pulse Kenya offers video production, market research, content marketing & media buying, web development & SEO strategy and creative brand strategy services.

Pulse has worked with major brands in the country including Safaricom, Nike, Moringa School, ALX Africa, Mdundo, Boomplay, ROAM (Brighter Monday, Cheki.co.ke, Pigia Me, Buy Rent Kenya), ANNOS One Fine Day, the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Diageo, DKT International, HBCC, TVS Motor company, Bayer East Africa (Life Yangu), NCBA Group, ABSA, SkyGarden, Jumia, Even & Lovely, Nivea and many more.

Pulse Influencer Awards

Besides news, content creation and distribution, Pulse has also created a platform where content creators are able to nurture their talent and build their own audience around their content, the Pulse Influencer Network.

From this partnership with influencers, Pulse Kenya also hosts the annual Pulse Influencers Awards to award influencers and content creators who showcase exceptional ties with their fans and create great content that resonates with their audiences.

There have been two editions of the awards, in 2021 and 2022 with top content creators awarded in different categories.

The future of Pulse Live Kenya

In 2018, Pulse was awarded the most Innovative in Publishing (Digital) award during the inaugural Nairobi Digital Media Awards.

Pulse Africa also won the Best in Audience Engagement category at the WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards.

Pulse Kenya continues to lead the way in the Kenyan digital media landscape. With a commitment to delivering accurate and up-to-date and engaging our audience in new and innovative ways.

Pulse Kenya is set to continue its journey of success for many years to come!

