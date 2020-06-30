A Nairobi-based lawyer has launched efforts to recall Babu Owino as Embakasi East Member of Parliament following a report by NTV.

Lawyer Robi Chacha is seeking to draft a petition on behalf of Embakasi East constituents in line with Article 104 of the Elections Act.

The sections give the electorate the right to recall their National Assembly representative as long as 30 percent registered voters in the constituency in addition to 15 percent in every ward back the recall petition.

Also Read: There is nothing I can do for myself – DJ Evolve speaks out for the first time after being discharged

Nairobi lawyer Robi Chacha who is planning to draft a recall petition against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

A series of tweets by the lawyer prompted registered voters in Embakasi East who are ready to recall their MP to reach out to him.

The tweets received numerous responses with a majority of the commentators expressing a willingness to sign the petition.

DJ Evolve Speaks

DJ Evolve's interview with NTV sparked heated debates online causing him and MP Owino to trend at the top for most of Tuesday.

The entertainer could barely be heard speaking during the interview due to a tracheostomy tube inserted in his throat.

The DJ further stated that since the incident, he has not been able to do anything for himself since he had lost most of the movement of his limbs.

Due to the uproar from members of the public, ODPP asked the Judiciary to fast track the date of allocation for the hearing of the case of the shooting of DJ Evolve by Mr Owino.