On, Monday emotions ran high as Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve narrated his pain and struggles for the first time since being discharged from Hospital.

Speaking to NTV, DJ Evolve who is currently numb from his mid-torso downwards, disclosed that he cannot do anything for himself, and fully depends on other people to do things for him.

In the interview, Orinda struggled with speech due to a tube that has been attached to his neck to help sanction and clear his air way.

File image of DJ Evolve in hospital

DJ Evolve's Narration

"I’m Okay generally, I’m doing better as opposed to when it first happened. I was really traumatized at the beginning but I learnt to live with it.

At least nowadays I can be able to sleep, but before I couldn’t sleep at all, I kept having flash backs of the fateful day. I needed medication to put me to sleep," said DJ Evolve.

Evolve who is recuperating at home, mentioned that his health is slowly improving as he can now move his hands a bit, something that was not possible before.

“I’m slightly able to move my limbs (Hands), that’s the much I can do, but I can’t be able to move my arms. Not really, because these were my tools of trade, so when I don’t have them there is no way I can be able to work. But generally, looking at it, its better because I can move them, but before I couldn’t do that.

I’m currently …just here. There is nothing I do for myself, so I’m fully dependent on people do to things for me," narrated DJ Evolve.

There is nothing I can do for myself – DJ Evolve speaks out for the first time after being discharged

Asked whether he has forgiven the person who shot him, DJ Evolve said;

“I left that to God and I’m waiting for the justice system to see what will go through. But aside from that, I don’t have anything else to say.”

DJ Evolve's Mother

On the other hand, DJ Evolve’s mother said that she has been in hospital with her son since January 17th, 2020, something that stopped all her other activities.

“Tangu 17th January, kila kitu ilisimama upande wangu, coz singefanya chochote na mtoto wangu ako hivi. Niko tu na yeye always since January. Amekuwa hospitali kwa miezi sita, kama mtu anaweza sema ati mimi ndo nilisema atolewe, mimi sio daktari, nijue kama Mgonjwa ametosha kwenda nyumbani ama bado anaffaa akae Hospitali. Niliona kwa gazeti na nilikuwa shocked, sijawahi ongea na mtu yeyote wa media, so hizo reports waliandika juu yangu as a mother, sijui pahali walitoa. Mimi concentration yangu ni kwa huyu kijana apone."

File Image of DJ Evolve at Work

Hospital Bill

Mama Evolve added that the hospital bill was over Sh17 million and MP Babu Owino had paid Sh7 Million but had an agreement with the Hospital that will see him (Babu) clear the whole Bill.

Asked on what she expects for the Courts, Orinda’s mother said “Justice for my kid, only that. Ile Machungu ni nayo siwezi ongea mimi huwa tu naongea na Mungu wangu, because naona kama maisha ya mtoto wangu imeharibiwa.”

After the DJ Evolve interview aired, Kenyans took to social media under the tag #DJEvolveSpeaks demanding justice for the DJ who is now recuperating at home. Many urged that MP Babu Owino who allegedly shot the DJ is walking scot-free yet Orinda can’t even move on his own.