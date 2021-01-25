NCBA bank has officially launched its creative brand campaign dubbed "Numbers That Matter".

The campaign will showcase NCBA’s direct impact on their customers’ lives through the various financial services the bank offers.

According to NCBA Group CEO, John Gachora, the campaign was born of the need to listen to their customers, and it will help them reach their clients and affirm their commitment to helping them.

“The new Numbers That Matter campaign will increase our ability to listen to our customers, building on the bank’s tradition of stability and reinforcing our commitment to offer our customers more choices,” said Mr. Gachora.

The Group’s Marketing, Communications, and Citizenship Director Rosalind Gichuru added that “Through this initiative, we bring to life small yet simple actions and behavior that customers can appreciate while interacting with the NCBA brand.”

The Numbers that Matter campaign will be anchored in the fundamentals of the NCBA brand – the spirit of “Go For it”.

The campaign will;