The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has take action against a group of seven Kisumu politicians who recently made a trip to Kapsaret constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

The seven politicians were hosted by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi at his private home together with some youth who had travelled to the Eldoret residence on buses.

ODM has since moved to expel the seven politicians following the August 1, 2020 dalliance with Tanga Tanga MPs.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna

The expelled politicians are Richard Ogendo, former CEC in Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration, Owino Mahawa (Kondele ward), Omollo Mberu (Railways ward), Mr Maina Ochieng (Migosi), Dan Nyamori (Kondele), Jared Oriadha (Nyalenda B) and MCA Peter Ogwel.

The MCAs were all from the six wards within Kisumu Central Constituency.

Mr Ogendo who led the delegation termed the action as unnecessary stating that he would have called a press conference were he defecting from the Orange party.

"I do not do small politics, if I were to defect from ODM I would call a press conference and make it official for me to earn mileage. I would then lead a proper delegation to the destined party leader and not an MP where I would bargain for a better package for myself and my people," the former CEC defended himself.