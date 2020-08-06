Economist and author David Ndii has said that former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga is a progressive and hardworking politician, after being asked if he would have made a better president.

In a tweet seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Ndii who was asked by a user named Brandon Kibett if Kenya would be in a better position had Odinga had been elected president instead of Uhuru stated that the ODM leader is a good team player and a sober politician.

“Daktari, do you think we would have been in this mess if Raila was President???” asked Kibett.

“Raila is a progressive hard working politician and a great team player. Over and above that, he is sober,” responded Ndii.

Raila Odinga with David Ndii

Ndii had responded to a tweet from the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, which said that Nairobi residents need to ask themselves if Governor Mike Sonko was the right individual to lead the county to prosperity.

He mentioned that Kenyans who voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta 3 times also need to ask themselves the same question, and went on to add that Democracy includes the freedom to make bad choices and correcting them.

“Kenyans who voted Uhuru Kenyatta 3X need to ask themselves if he was the president to lead Kenya to prosperity. Americans need to ask themselves if Donald J. Trump…Democracy includes freedom to make bad choices, and only the people can correct themselves through elections,” said Dr. Ndii.