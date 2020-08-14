Homa Bay County authorities have put a section of politicians on notice over alleged social media bullying of their counterparts.

The politicians have been warned over the practice of hiring online trolls to attack fellow politicians on social media platforms.

County Commissioner Yatich Kipkemei conveyed that police will be on the look-out for any bloggers and politicians who will use the platforms to have them arrested and charged in court.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Yatich Kipkemei

"Police have been directed to arrest any youth who will use his or her phone or computer to insult other political leaders," he stated.

Women politicians bullied online

According to the authorities, the trolls go as far as exposing personal details of the leaders they attack online.

Kipkemei noted that women politicians have been the target of the hired "keyboard assassins".

He particularly noted that Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga and Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo have been on the receiving end of the unfair attacks.