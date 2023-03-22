ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Ruto gives directive on fuel purchase & dollar shortage in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has issued orders aimed at bringing down the shortage of dollars within weeks.

President William Ruto assents to a bill at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto assents to a bill at State House, Nairobi

President William Ruto was speaking during the Listing of Laptrust Imara (REIT) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, March 22, when he said that the government would clamp down on runaway currency exchange rates.

Recommended articles

He said that apart from the recent deal allowing the government to purchase fuel on credit, to reduce the demand for the greenback, his administration would tame forex brokers.

The head of state explained that the deal would eliminate the demand for about $500 million (Sh65 billion) every month.

For the people who work numbers, I am giving you free advice that those of you who are hoarding dollars… you shortly might go into losses,” President Ruto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the Central Bank, we are having conversations to reinstate the interbank exchange market that has since not worked. I am happy that the players in that sector including our banks are participating,” he added.

President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House
President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House Pulse Live Kenya

Reinstating the interbank exchange market means re-establishing a system where banks and financial institutions can trade currencies with each other.

This will enable banks to access foreign currencies easily and at more favourable rates, thereby reducing their transaction costs.

READ: Kenyan businesses struggle as banks run out of US dollars

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto noted that the government had allowed the forex market to be distorted by brokers, whom he also blamed for the crisis.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Due to the shortage of US currency, the spread between the official and open market rates had increased, resulting in a record-breaking price of Sh145 per unit when purchasing dollars from banking halls and forex bureaus.

This led to the emergence of a black market for the US currency.

The head of state said the measures put in place would begin to manifest in weeks.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Ruto gives directive on fuel purchase & dollar shortage in Kenya

Ruto gives directive on fuel purchase & dollar shortage in Kenya

Unlock high-paying careers in tech with ALX's cutting-edge programs!

Unlock high-paying careers in tech with ALX's cutting-edge programs!

Kenya Power's new plan to collect dollars from consumers

Kenya Power's new plan to collect dollars from consumers

Somalia’s money lenders are set to collectively forgive the country of all its debt

Somalia’s money lenders are set to collectively forgive the country of all its debt

How tech courses can future-proof your career

How tech courses can future-proof your career

The UK and Kenya have entered a partnership estimated to be worth $10 billion

The UK and Kenya have entered a partnership estimated to be worth $10 billion

Nairobi suffered a revenue loss of Sh40 million due to the protest that rocked the city on Monday

Nairobi suffered a revenue loss of Sh40 million due to the protest that rocked the city on Monday

List of top 100 most-loved brands by Kenyan women in 2023

List of top 100 most-loved brands by Kenyan women in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Inflation decline

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution