President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Cabinet Secretaries to cease all travel within the country with immediate effect.

The order will remain in force for 14 days as unconfirmed reports indicate that at least three CSs may have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

"The president ordered that the trips be stopped for 14 days as part of efforts to tame spread of the disease, which is alarming for now," an official who wished to remain unnamed told Standard.

Also Read: Uhuru gives this order to all gov't agencies regarding court cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta with CSs Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) during an address to the nation on May 23, 2020

The ban has affected CSs Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Ukur Yattani (Treasury) and Adan Mohamed (Regional Integration) who had planned to visit Marsabit, Isiolo and Moyale between Wednesday and Friday.

CSs Peter Munya (Agriculture), John Munyes (Mining), James Macharia (Transport) and Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) who have been on a tour of Western Kenya have also been forced to cut short their trip.

CS Kagwe was noticeably absent from an official Ministry of Health visit to Nyeri County on Tuesday and was represented by his juniors.

Read More: 12 doctors test positive for Covid-19 in one county