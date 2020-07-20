President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday issued a notice on the fifth extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit.
The President invited governors to attend the meeting at State House Nairobi on Friday July 24, 2020.
"The session has been convened following a surge of Covid-19 infections across our nation; with the disease having now manifested in 44 of our 47 counties," a statement by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena read in part.
The statement further outlined that the session will centre on three key areas:-
- The counties' state of preparedness.
- How efficient containment measures have been and the impact of easing some of the restrictions i.e. lifting of the cessation of movement edict.
- Projection models by the Ministry of Health in relation to the expected development of the Covid-19 situation in the country between August and September 2020.