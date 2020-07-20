President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday issued a notice on the fifth extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit.

The President invited governors to attend the meeting at State House Nairobi on Friday July 24, 2020.

"The session has been convened following a surge of Covid-19 infections across our nation; with the disease having now manifested in 44 of our 47 counties," a statement by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena read in part.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta

The statement further outlined that the session will centre on three key areas:-