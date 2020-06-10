President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to meet with all governors at State House on Wednesday.

An update from State House outlined that the President will be discussing the level of preparedness for tackling Covid-19 in the counties.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta will today at State House, Nairobi convene the 3rd Session of the National County Governments Coordinating Summit to discuss the state of the country's preparedness in combating Covid-19," the brief read.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with CSs Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) during an address to the nation on May 23, 2020

300-bed capacity

The President had highlighted the limitations at some counties in regard to bed-capacity to deal with the outbreak urging governors to ensure they have Coronavirus facilities with at least 300 beds.

The President further highlighted Siaya and Busia counties which he noted only had 10-bed and 34-bed facilities to handle Covid-19 patients.

"If there is a surge in infections in these two counties, their healthcare systems will be overwhelmed, so the counties must move with speed to have at least 300 beds since it is just a matter of times before it explodes," he stated at the time.

