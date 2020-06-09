Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has confirmed 127 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2989.

“Today we have recorded 127 positives from a test pool of 2247 samples, this now brings the total of confirmed positive cases to 2989 from 100683 samples tested so far,” said Dr Aman.

The cumulative number of recoveries so far stands at 873 after 24 more patients of coronavirus were discharged.

Dr Aman further announced that 3 more patients had succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 88.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of new infections with 62 cases, Mombasa 34, Bungoma 3, Kwale and Uasin Gishu one case each.

