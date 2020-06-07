Kenyans are disappointed with county management systems after President Uhuru revealed how unprepared some counties are in regards to countering Covid-19. When addressing the nation yesterday, the president noted that Siaya county has only 10 isolation beds while Busia has 34 beds.

Siaya caught netizen’s attention who are questioning what the leaders in the region have been doing so far. Senator James Orengo, Former Prime minister Raila Odinga, and, Siaya governor Rasanga Amoth are some of the leaders who have been put on the spotlight and blamed for the unpreparedness in the region.

Here are some of the reactions from disappointed Kenyans:

@Otieno_ogol: The Lord of poverty Raila cannot even ask Uhuru for 5 beds for the people of Siaya.. his people.. magi ta ang'o!!! Luo nyanza why? Time for Paradise redemption.

@Hon_Onyonka: Siaya county with a population of close to 1 Million people, has only 10 beds (9 already occupied) Meanwhile, my brother James Orengo has been in parliament since 1980 (40 years). God bless Kenya!

@CharleeOddie1: Siaya is the home county of Enugu King Raila Odinga. What do you expect from the Lord of Poverty? He is busy running up and down with Atwoli, fighting Ledama Olekina and DP Ruto but home is just premium tears. Remember James Orengo is the senator of Siaya, Premium Tears...

@FerdyOmondi: You should hear Siaya people brag. "We have the highest number of professors per square kilometre in the country.'' Well, you have 10 isolation beds for 1 million people

@lindahoguttu: #Siaya residents, Asayou, plse Pick your leaders veeeery carefully come 2022. Asayou.

@KiruiChebet8: It's very unfortunate a whole siaya county has 10 isolation beds.. I thought BBI fraud will solve them. Nevertheless what James Orengo wants is the impeachment of deputy president . Hehe poor slaves.

@AmedoShair: The problem in Siaya county is NOT Gov Rasanga Amoth. The problem is Raila Odinga and Senator Orengo who are micromanaging the Governor. That's why Orengo cannot dare open his mouth to question the mass corruption in Luo Nyanza.

@Aaroncheruiyot: Hey Siaya people...get serious bwana.... With 10 beds ( 9 already occupied) ... You have caused us a further 30 days lockdown. If you meet a Jasiaya anywhere..pinch them !! I will start with @orengo_james on tuesday in senate.

ALSO READ: Uhuru sends message to Burundi as Kenyans wait for his address

Ben_Kitili: Good morning Jo Siaya. Ati how many professors do you have per square kilometre? What about isolation beds? Yawa! #FriendlyFire

@mwalimu_dida: Some counties are a total joke! What sort of joke is the governor of Siaya? With several billions in government allocations and taxes, you only have 10 isolation beds? Why is that joker still a governor? He or she should resign and apologise to the people of Siaya.