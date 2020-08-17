Protests broke out in Bomet County as Senator Christopher Lag'at arrived in the county accompanied by police officers following his arrest.

The Senator who was arrested on Monday morning at his Nyayo Estate, Nairobi residence, was driven in vehicles belonging to DCI officers and arrived in Bomet on Monday evening.

Police had explained his lawyers that the arrest orders had been issued by the commanding officer in Bomet County.

Residents of the county were seen carrying placards with various messages in protest of the day's arrests.

Protesters on motor cycles opposing the arrest of Bomet Senator Christopher Lang'at

