Pulse announces 2 exciting growth initiatives

First, Pulse announces the launch of three pan-African, client-facing projects: the monthly, marketing and media newsletter - Pulse Insights; the relaunched corporate website and the new Johannesburg sales office.

Second, effective July 1st, 2021 there will be a new international Pulse management team unveiled by Founder & Publisher Leonard Stiegeler as follows:-

Moritz Boullenger will be stepping into the role of Managing Director of Pulse, managing the company overall.

Fiona Weeks will take over as Managing Director for Pulse Nigeria.

Katharina Link will become Managing Director for Pulse Ghana & West Africa.

Caroline Mbodj will continue as MD for Pulse Senegal & Francophone West Africa. This team will be joined by an international coordination team on media (Kanyinsola Aroyewun); sales (Devon Llywellyn Van den Berg) and HR & admin (Temidayo Akinya).

Leonie von Elverfeldt will transition out of her role of Managing Director for Pulse Kenya & East Africa after four years of her build-up in Kenya. She will be replaced by marketing & media leader Wamuyu Kiragu, joining the company.

Speaking on Leonie's exit, Mr Stiegeler stated: “Leonie’s impact in building Pulse in Kenya to be a love brand for our users and partner to our clients cannot be overstated.