Pulse announces 2 exciting growth initiatives

Miriam Mwende

Announcement by Pulse Founder & Publisher

Media and marketing organization Pulse Africa has announced two major growth initiatives.

First, Pulse announces the launch of three pan-African, client-facing projects: the monthly, marketing and media newsletter - Pulse Insights; the relaunched corporate website and the new Johannesburg sales office.

Second, effective July 1st, 2021 there will be a new international Pulse management team unveiled by Founder & Publisher Leonard Stiegeler as follows:-

  • Moritz Boullenger will be stepping into the role of Managing Director of Pulse, managing the company overall.
  • Fiona Weeks will take over as Managing Director for Pulse Nigeria.
  • Katharina Link will become Managing Director for Pulse Ghana & West Africa.
  • Caroline Mbodj will continue as MD for Pulse Senegal & Francophone West Africa. This team will be joined by an international coordination team on media (Kanyinsola Aroyewun); sales (Devon Llywellyn Van den Berg) and HR & admin (Temidayo Akinya).
  • Leonie von Elverfeldt will transition out of her role of Managing Director for Pulse Kenya & East Africa after four years of her build-up in Kenya. She will be replaced by marketing & media leader Wamuyu Kiragu, joining the company.

Speaking on Leonie's exit, Mr Stiegeler stated: “Leonie’s impact in building Pulse in Kenya to be a love brand for our users and partner to our clients cannot be overstated.

“Her hard work, expertise, continuous drive for innovation and energy have built a strong and sustainable base of our Pulse brand in East Africa. Her dedication also shows in her support in winning Wamuyu to join our team: I have no doubt that with Wamuyu’s experience, expertise and network, we are set for continuation of the success in Kenya and the region,” he stated.

