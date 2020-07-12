A recovered Coronavirus patient from Isiolo County is seeking Sh25 million compensation from the county government.

Mr Osman Shariff, 62, a wholesale vendor and matatu owner, blames the county government for stigma experienced following his recovery.

Mr Shariff told reporters that hospital staff who attended to him at the Garbatula Hospital shared his photos on social media giving details of his Covid-19 status.

Also Read: Covid-19 cases in Kenya surge towards 10000 as 278 new cases reported

First Covid-19 patient from Isiolo County Osman Shariff, he has since recovered

Having been the first confirmed case in the county, Mr Shariff stated that since his recovery, he has suffered stigma and his businesses have also suffered for it.

The recovered patient stated that members of the public have been avoiding his wholesale shops which has caused his income streams to nose-dive.

He also stated that passengers have shunned his matatus which ply the Garbatula-Maua route.

Speaking from Isiolo town, Mr Shariff conveyed that his daughter was almost beaten to death in Maua town after members of the public accused her of being from an infected family.

While acknowledging Mr Shariff's concerns, Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti, has asked for forgiveness from the resident.