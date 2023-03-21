List of top 100 most-loved brands by Kenyan women in 2023

The top 100 most-loved brands by women list illustrate the dynamic nature of the market, with some brands making significant gains while others experience setbacks.

The biggest winners among the top 100 most-loved brands by women in 2023 include Safaricom, M-PESA, and Airtel, which hold the top three spots respectively.

Pulse Live Kenya

Safaricom, Kenya's leading telecommunications provider, was ranked number one for two years in a row. M-PESA also retained its second spot, with many women preferring it for its convenience, security, and reliability.

Airtel, which also provides telecommunications services, saw a sharp increase in popularity, moving up from its eighth spot in 2022 to its current position.

Equity Bank, which held the fourth spot in 2022, dropped to the fifth position in 2023, while Naivas, one of the leading supermarket chains in Kenya, jumped from its eighth spot in 2022 to the fifth position in 2023, signalling a growing preference for the supermarkets among women.

Samsung, the electronics giant, also saw a notable rise in popularity, climbing from the 14th spot in 2022 to the sixth position in 2023.

In the category of body care products, Nice and Lovely Lotion and Softcare Sanitary products remained popular, holding the seventh and eighth positions respectively.

However, there were significant gains made by other body care brands, such as Nice and Lovely's hair products and equipment, which moved from the 35th spot in 2022 to the 26th spot in 2023.

In contrast, Vaseline, which held the 15th position in 2022, dropped to the 49th position in 2023.

Among healthcare providers, The Aga Khan Hospital maintained its position in 2023, ranking at 24th place. However, other healthcare providers saw a decline in popularity, with Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital dropping from the 28th position in 2022 to the 86th position in 2023.

The biggest losers among the top 100 most-loved brands by women in 2023 include Arimis, which fell from the 5th position in 2022 to the 19th position in 2023.

Similarly, Always, which held the 6th position in 2022, dropped to the 18th position in 2023.

Coca-Cola, which was in the 7th position in 2022, dropped to the 17th position in 2023.

In the category of home cleaning products, Menengai Bar Soap and Dettol maintained their positions in 2023, at the 16th and 68th spots, respectively.

However, Omo Detergent and Sunlight saw a decline in popularity, with Omo falling from the 33rd position in 2022 to the 83rd position in 2023, and Sunlight dropping from the 56th position in 2022 to the 56th unranked position in 2023.