In 2020 and the years to come, mobile technology is expected to grow and expand more with daily rise in demand for smartphones across the world especially with internet penetration.

According to the Kenyan Communications Authority (CA), internet penetration is now at 90% and the demand for smartphones will keep on rising.

In capitalizing on this opportunity and the fast changing technology across the globe, realme a technology brand officially established on May 4, 2018, by Sky Li, is set to launch the realme C11 in Kenya after their flagship C3 took the Kenyan market by storm.

Pulse Live can authoritatively confirm that it’s one of the smartphones with a great camera and a long lasting battery and it’s value for money.

Specifications of realme C11

The realme C11 has a 6.5 screen provides an excellent game, audio and video experience, allowing one to enjoy a wider field of view brought by a large screen and a bigger battery, 5000mAh.

With all the features mentioned above, the phone will only be retailing at Ksh 9,999 making it affordable for most Kenyans.

Here are some of its best features;

The C11 on android 10 which means it runs on the most updated android operating system.

The C11 uses a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor, making it the first flagship phone to use the newly launched processor. MediaTek Helio G35 Processor is an eight-core (Octa-core) 12nm processor that clocks up to 2.3 GHz, making it one of the fastest and latest smartphones in its category.

A 13-megapixel dual rear camera takes decent shots, with f/2.2 large aperture that secures enough light to make your pictures clearer and brighter. It also supports Nightscape which makes night shots brighter.

