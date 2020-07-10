A Nairobi court on Friday acquitted Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar of all the charges against him.

The court took issue with the details on the charge sheet presented accusing the MP of xenophobic sentiments against Tanzania and Chinese nationals conducting business in Kenya.

According to the court, the section of the constitution that was used to prefer the charges was unconstitutional.

Also Read: Starehe MP Jaguar arrested

Starehe MP charles Njagua alias Jaguar addressing the press after the courts acquitted him of incitement charges

In a statement shortly after the judgement of the courts, Mr Njagua stated that he would continue with his fight for traders in his constituency.

"Today is a great day for Starehe. The courts have dismissed the charges against me declaring them unconstitutional.

"The influx of traders from Tanzania and China at the expense of local business people is alarming. We have to think of Kenyans earning a living in Gikomba and other markets. Their interests ought to come first. We cannot allow foreigners to edge out our traders in our marketplaces.

"Starehe is a trading constituency. We host some of the largest markets in Kenya including Gikomba, Muthurwa, and Kariokor. We also house major ones in Nairobi including Marikiti, Tsunami, and City Market among others. I have to defend my constituents. I am their MP," the MP stated.