Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on Thursday evening gave a statement after visiting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Dubai.

Junet, who was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, reported that the ODM party leader is recovering well following his surgery in the UAE.

The legislator further revealed that they were able to discuss political matters with the former PM.

"We met him and he was in high spirits. We had tea together and briefed him about what is going on back at home.

"He told us he was eager to be back home. We updated him about the political situation in Kenya and we laughed together," Junet reported.

Controversy around Private Jet flight

Junet and Joho's chartered flight to Dubai triggered online discussions that were centred around a handbag that appeared in one of the photos they shared.

For most of Thursday Kenyans online were engaged in debates over who the handbag belonged to.

A photo shared by the politicians after landing in Dubai seemed to settle the debate as one of the crew members was seen holding the handbag.

