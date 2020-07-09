News anchor and Flair by Betty CEO Betty Mutei Kyallo has been forced to speak after she topped the trending chats, as Kenyans on Twitter claimed that she had accompanied Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to Dubai.

In a series of videos she shared on her insta-stories, the mother of one said she is not in Dubai as many people have been made to believe, and she was with her friend going out for some Nyama Choma.

Betty went on to say that she has a business to run and she cannot be wandering all over.

Betty Kyallo speaks after claims by KOT that she had accompanied Joho to Dubai

“Hey what’s up people, I hear I’m in Dubai. Guys I’m not in Dubai, I’m actually going to have some delicious nyama choma. And you know I have a business to run I can’t be gallivanting everywhere. We are going to have lunch guys so chill,” said Betty Kyallo.

The ex-K24 news anchor’s words came after Kenyans on Twitter claimed she was the one travelling to Dubai with Governor Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga, after undergoing a minor surgery in Dubai.

“Off to Dubai with @JunetMohamed to see Baba,” tweeted Joho.

In the photos shared by Joho and Junet, KOT spotted a lady’s handbag and in a few minutes pictures of Betty Kyallo previously carrying an almost similar handbag emerged and started circulating, with people claiming that she was aboard the private jet the two leaders are travelling in to Dubai.

Some raised questions on whether the two (Hassan Joho and Betty Kyallo) were back together, after parting ways a few years ago.

