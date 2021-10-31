Tecno CAMON 18 launched in Nairobi [Photos & Specs]

With news anchor Mark Masai as the host of the day, the event held up on its promise to be an exciting unveiling.

Guests were treated to a slideshow gallery of exquisite photos captured by the TECNO CAMON 18. The gallery highlighted the stellar camera and videography capabilities of the TECNO CAMON 18.

Speaking at the main event, Shiva Zhong, TECNO Kenya Brand Manager reiterated the company's long-term commitment to Africa and other emerging markets across the globe.

Pulse Live Kenya

“TECNO and the CAMON series in particular, has been about introducing cutting-edge and stylish smartphones to the global emerging market. By using the African market as a launchpad, we have been able to achieve a global footprint and TECNO now has a presence that spans the globe, from Latin America to Southeast Asia. Through your support, TECNO now has over 80,000 points of sale across the world,” Shiva Zhong pointed out.

Shiva added that through the support of TECNO customers across Africa, TECNO has consistently been ranked among the most admired brands in Africa.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The customer played a central role in the development of the TECNO CAMON 18. Through the alpha testers’ program also known as the Chief Experience Officers, TECNO is able to get feedback from users on how to continuously improve the devices. The CAMON 18 is designed for the mavericks, those that have a progressive mindset and will stop at nothing to achieve their dreams. This is evident with the technical profile of the smartphone," he stated.

The launch was a star-studded event that was attended by local media partners, influencers, and related stakeholders.

Some of Kenya's major influencers who attended include: Diana Marua, Joy Kendi, Nick Mutuma, Bridget Shighadi, The Magunga, Silvia Njoki, Seth Gor and Frankie Just Gym It.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tecno CAMON 18's Big 3 Features

The focus point of the TECNO CAMON 18 is the stabilization technology that ensures a steady camera experience.

Additionally, the development of the CAMON 18 took on three priorities; pioneering camera innovations, stylish and exquisite design, and superb user experience.

With camera innovation as a focus point, TECNO makes you the director of your life. The TECNO CAMON 18 integrates a Gimbal Module that acts as a stabilization agent to counter the effects of shake when capturing photos or videos.

Pulse Live Kenya

With the stylish and exquisite design, TECNO re-conceptualized the style of the CAMON 18, refined the design language, and re-imagined the texture of the smartphone.

For this reason, TECNO CAMON 18 integrates a flat design that is light and delicate to the touch. Additionally, the CAMON packs the iconic Golden-ration G2 curvature to communicate that this is truly a camera-centric smartphone.

Pulse Live Kenya

The TECNO brand is defined by being able to give customers a world-class user experience. True to this, the TECNO CAMON 18 software architecture is designed to offer superior performance, security and be the ultimate companion.