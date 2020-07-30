Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Friday outlined safety protocols that have been installed as Kenya resumes international travel.

The CS stated that as the international flights kick off on August 1, Kenya will only allow travellers from 11 countries to come into Kenya.

He added that the list will be reviewed daily by the Ministry of Transport and advisories issued according to the Covid-19 situation in the passengers' countries of origin.

The first 11 countries to be approved are:-

China South Korea Japan Canada Zimbabwe Ethiopia Switzerland Rwanda Uganda Namibia Morocco

Rules as Kenya resumes International Flights

CS Macharia further outlined other rules that will govern the resumption of the flights while limiting the occurrence of importation of new Covid-19 cases.

All arriving passengers will be required to have a Covid-free certificate from a test conducted not more than 96 hours before the time of travel and not exhibit any Coronavirus symptoms such as coughing, temperature higher than 37.5 degrees celsius and others.

Passengers leaving Kenya will also be required to abide by the Covid-19 requirements of their destination country.

Passengers who arrive in the country past curfew hours will be allowed to proceed to their homes or hotels provided they show their tickets and the drivers of thee vehicles they travel in should have proof that they are from the airport.

Kenyans will also be allowed to access airports past curfew hours so long as they can show a valid ticket and boarding pass.