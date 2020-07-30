Kenya has reported 788 new coronavirus cases bringing the total count to 19,913.

100 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with 8 being from home-based care and 92 having been discharged from health facilities.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Health CAS Rashid Aman also reported that Kenya had lost 14 people to Covid-19.

"14 patients have also died bringing the total number of fatalities to 235," the Health CAS confirmed.

Kenya has tested 295,280 samples since the first case was reported on March 13.

785 of the new cases are Kenyans and three are foreigners, with the youngest being a one-year-old while the oldest is 89 years.