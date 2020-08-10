Senior Counsel Martha Karua on Monday issued a statement terming President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime as a failed government.

While addressing the press from NARC Kenya headquarters in Nairobi, the former Justice Minister demanded for accountability on the Covid-19 funds received by the government.

"We demand full disclosure, transparency and accountability for all COVID-19 funds, resources and equipment from all sources including loans, grants, donations and in-kind support both locally and internationally.

"For all practical purposes, this government has collapsed. The only thing that seems to be functioning in this government are misprocurement, taxation and political patronage. Kenyans deserve better," she stated.

NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua

SC Karua's statement comes days after media reports of alleged misuse of the Covid-19 billions entrusted to the Kenyan government.

The former Gichugu MP asked Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to ensure that his ministry shares details of how the funds have been used especially with regard to PPEs.

Karua also asked for the funds allocated to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to b re-routed to the fight against Covid-19.

"Billions more have been spent on building bridges here there are no rivers, in essence, a breaking bridges initiative. We can no longer accept to tie the destiny of tens of millions of Kenyans to the short term and selfish desires of a heartless leadership," she stated.