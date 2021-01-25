Fun Ways to Get More Bitcoin

There are quite a few ways for people to obtain Bitcoin nowadays, with the most popular one being Bitcoin trading. While Bitcoin trading is one of the easiest ways to get it, it’s not exactly the most entertaining of ventures. The same can be said for Bitcoin mining, a pretty popular way to obtain Bitcoin that’s seemingly going out of style. With Bitcoin halving making it much less effective for miners to get the same amounts of Bitcoin they did in the past, most Bitcoin enthusiasts are leaving this activity behind for larger corporations.

These ways of getting Bitcoin might be a bit of a snooze most of the time, but thankfully, there is another way that can be insanely entertaining. Of course, we’re talking about Bitcoin games. Most of these exciting games were inspired by classic video games and involve a gambling element. Players have a chance to win larger chunks of Bitcoin by betting a bit of their own. Sure, it might be a risky activity, but a lot of people enjoy it. Bitcoin games have become very popular lately, so it’s only natural to see a spike in Bitcoin’s overall popularity as a result.

The Ease of Bitcoin Trading

Throughout the years, Bitcoin trading has become an insanely easy process. All you need to start your Bitcoin trading journey today is an internet connection and a bit of money. Thanks to the abundance of information about Bitcoin on the web and the many great Bitcoin trading platforms out there, everyone can become a Bitcoin trader. Software like Bitqs Bitcoin gives users excellent tools to get them started, including access to a ton of markets and even a way to automate the trading process and maximize their profits!

Bitcoin might have always been popular but it wasn’t always for the right reasons. Bitcoin started a crypto revolution around the world and because of its novelty, not everyone was too familiar with what it was and what it could do. Unfortunately, information on Bitcoin was very scarce for quite a while, so a ton of misinformation about it easily spread through the crowds. Many people feared Bitcoin and avoided it at all costs, while others simply thought it was a new type of technology meant to be used by only the most tech-savvy individuals.

The Soaring Price Predictions

Price predictions have always been a big part of the world of Bitcoin. Everyone wants in on the fun, and whether they’re experts on the market or amateurs that want to give their two cents, we’ve seen a lot more of these pop up everywhere. Right now, the price of Bitcoin is at an all-time high. What’s better, Bitcoin’s price is expected to rise by a whole lot more soon. The good news stemming from this gives even more encouragement for people to post price predictions, and as a result of seeing them, new audiences are developing an interest in the coveted Bitcoin.

Better Shopping With Bitcoin

We’ve already touched upon the subject of Bitcoin’s infamy back in the day. As we mentioned, a lot of misinformation about the cryptocurrency was being spread, which in turn deterred a lot of businesses from incorporating Bitcoin payments into their operations. In the earlier days of Bitcoin, finding ways to spend your Bitcoin wasn’t an easy task. Shops and services that accepted Bitcoin as payment were scarce, and a lot of Bitcoin enthusiasts were left disappointed because of this.

Luckily, things have changed drastically nowadays, especially in the online world. Big retailers are starting to see the potential in Bitcoin, which is why it’s easy these days to shop from the best home-décor shops on Etsy with Bitcoin! Of course, it’s not just big retailers like Etsy that are jumping on the Bitcoin train. The game shops for some of the biggest gaming platforms in the world have incorporated Bitcoin payments into their system, along with the insanely popular Starbucks where you can but coffee with Bitcoin through an app!