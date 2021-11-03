2021 Kalasha Awards nominees announced [Full list]

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Chairperson of the Kalasha Awards nomination committee, Valentine Zikki noted that this year 706 entries were received, and through a rigorous vetting process by the committee a shortlist of five (5) nominees per category was done.

"The vetting process this year was as thorough as in the other previous years. With the help of our 7-member jury academy, all drawn from the film industry, we were able to narrow down to a total of 145 nominees,” said Ms Zikki.

The Jury Members were Valentine Zikki (Kenya Actors Guild), Moses Wamalwa (Kenya Scriptwriters Guild), Emmah Kibunja (Jambowood), Earnest Livasia (Association of Animation Artists in Kenya), Simiyu Barasa (Riverwood Ensemble), Leo Mutisya (Media Council of Kenya) and Sheila Murumba (Communication Authority of Kenya).

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase reiterated the Commission's commitment towards ensuring that the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards continues to recognize and award local talent.

"The Kenya Film Commission remains committed to the local film industry and we remain aware of the need to continually create avenues for local filmmakers to be recognized for their efforts in moving the industry forward. With the 11th edition, we are reaffirming our commitment to drive this agenda through the next decade, and in collaboration with industry players ensure that our local talent is showcased at home and beyond ", said Owase.

The Kalasha International Film and TV Awards was launched 10 years ago and is held annually to recognize filmmakers in Kenya.

The unveiling of the nominees sets the stage for the public voting which is scheduled to open on 3rd November 2021 and close on 3rd December 2021, after which the awards ceremony will take place on 10th December 2021.

Public voting usually constitutes 30% whereas the Jury vote constitutes 70 % of the total vote.

