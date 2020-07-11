Popular Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng aka Lady Maureen is dead is dead.

The hitmaker passed on at home in Migori county after a long illness on Saturday morning.

The Wangni Wabiro hitmaker’s health started deteriorating about two years ago and this took a toll on her career in music.

She was admitted to St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani, Nairobi, where she was diagnosed with hypotension (abnormally low blood pressure).

Burial plans are underway with notable personalities, among them Ida Odinga condoling with the family.

The hitmaker made headlines in February this year when she was stranded at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral after being discharged on February 20, 2020 but had to remain at the facility for more than a week as controversy raged on.

Akothee steps in

Award-winning hitmaker, Esther Akoth aka Akothee came to her rescue and has been instrumental in her battle with the health challenges ever since until her demise.

Last month, Akothee came out strongly to dismiss reports that had surfaced on social media that the Queen of Ohangla Lady Maureen is dead at a time when she was still alive.

She also shared a Facebook post where someone had also alleged that she (Akothee) had passed on, trying to show the public that social media has a tendency of “Killing” innocent people.

“LADY MOURINE IS STILL ALIVE 🙏🏾 I hope this is not the Akothee I am thinking of , IF its Akothee your Auntie or your sister then ,my condolences poleni

I know there could be so many akothees dying un noticed , If any of your relatives die ,who has the same name as me, please ,Put both Names ON your posts , stop shocking my relatives R.I.P. ESTHER AKOTH KOKEYO ( AKOTHEE ,MADAMBOSS , SUMBUA TAARIF ,NYAR AJOS TINGA , THE MOTHER OF FIVE,” reads Akothee’s post.