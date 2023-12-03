The sports category has moved to a new website.

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday [Video]

Charles Ouma

Akothee and Vesha also joined in the celebrationsreferring to Fayrouz Vivian as son and in-law respectively

Akothee's third-born daughter, Fancy Makadia surprised her lover Fayrouz Vivian with a lavish birthday party as he turned a year older.

Fancy who lives in France teamed up with her friends to pull the surprise with the highlight of the event being the birthday cake that was stuffed with what appeared to be money.

The black and gold themed party had the pair donning stylish outfits aligned with the theme.

Friends and relatives who attended the exclusive event also complied with the colour and theme.

Fancy captured the surprise in a video which she posted online professing her love for Fayrouz in a post that read:

“Happy birthday to my baby ❤️ I love you so much @fayrouz_vivian I thank you for being in my life and I appreciate everything you do for me ❤️”.

With music in French carefully selected for the occasion, Fancy sang to her man before those in attendance settled down to continue with the celebrations.

She reminded Fayrouz of her love and birthday wishes in yet another post in which she wrote:

"Happy birthday to my baby."

Akothee and Vesha warm up to son and in-law

Singer Akothee and her family joined in the celebrations, wishing Fayrouz well, fondly referring to him as “my son”.

Her sister Vesha on her party referred to Fayrouz as in-law in her birthday wishes.

A number of fans also wished him well as sampled in the comments below.

Akotheekenya: Happy birthday my son.

Veshashaillan: Happy birthday in law

juliah.nancy: Happy Birthday to him🔥❤️

shamylasty: Eish😍happy birthday to our in-law to be🎊

With Akothee’s celebrity status both in entertainment, business and philanthropy, her children receive attention and have been charting their own paths in business, education and career away from that of their mother, with the singer being present for them.

Akothee shares a close bond with her children and is never shy to let her mind be known, advising them on various aspects of life as they navigate dating, school, business and challenges that come with life.

Fancy’s life in the limelight brought her droves of admirers with men messaging her professing love and promising marriage.

Appalled by the messages she was receiving, Fancy took to social media threatening to expose her admirers.

"One more 'I want to marry you', and I will expose so that your girlfriend/wife can see the way you are simping in my inbox," she stated at the time.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
