The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee, Nyako exchange words in online clash

Amos Robi

Nyako advised Akothee to steer clear of the social media app, asserting that it belonged to hustlers.

Akothee
Akothee

Musician and businesswoman Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee, and TikTok sensation Nyako have ignited a social media feud that has left fans bewildered.

Recommended articles

The online clash, marked by insults and clapbacks, has taken centre stage as the two personalities engage in a war of words on live videos, leaving the online community buzzing with curiosity.

While the exact cause of their dispute remains unclear, Nyako, often dubbed the president of TikTok, took to trolling Akothee, suggesting that she married elderly white men for financial gain.

In a direct hit, Nyako advised Akothee to steer clear of the social media app, asserting that it belonged to hustlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She even questioned Akothee's financial status, claiming to only know one wealthy person on TikTok.

Nyako
Nyako Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lucky day for parking attendant as Nyako gifts him Sh10K & new phone [Video]

Responding to the jabs, Akothee took to a video shared online to address Nyako directly, delivering a stern warning to stop mentioning her name in TikTok videos.

Unfazed by the criticism, Akothee declared, "I am the house of insults. I can insult you until when you wake up, you cannot find anything in your head."

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging her status as a prominent figure, Akothee chose not to engage with what she referred to as 'Akothee wannabes.' However, she made it clear that she was ready to retaliate if pushed further.

"I am the only celebrity who does not chase clout. I got things to do; I am controlling my empire, baby," she asserted.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Madam Boss meets the General: Miguna challenges Akothee to disclose hubby’s true background

Akothee went on to challenge Nyako, daring her to continue mentioning her name. She vowed to expose Nyako and even threatened to travel to Germany to address the matter in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will insult you with true things, so do your own things. Actually, it is Akothee's name paying your bills," Akothee proclaimed.

As the social media showdown unfolds, fans are left eagerly awaiting the next move in this unexpected clash between the veteran musician and the TikTok sensation.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee, Nyako exchange words in online clash

Akothee, Nyako exchange words in online clash

Mayorkun discloses why he kept his mother's identity a secret

Mayorkun discloses why he kept his mother's identity a secret

Harmonize gets heroes reception back home after bagging 3 awards in the U.S.

Harmonize gets heroes reception back home after bagging 3 awards in the U.S.

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

I was disinvited last minute from Busoga royal wedding - Bobi Wine

I was disinvited last minute from Busoga royal wedding - Bobi Wine

'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags 1st international award

'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags 1st international award

Butita reveals how Ruto's endorsement drastically changed his life

Butita reveals how Ruto's endorsement drastically changed his life

David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself 'personally distressing'

David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself 'personally distressing'

Karen Nyamu lights up social media with photos of her dance with DP Gachagua

Karen Nyamu lights up social media with photos of her dance with DP Gachagua

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

J Blessing

J Blessing's Biography: Age, education, career, awards & 4 baby mamas

Avril Nyambura

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

Inooro TV Studios

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with station for 15 years