Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee unmasks friends' attempts to woo Nelly, affirms his devotion to her

Lynet Okumu

Akothee exposes friends trying to win Nelly Oaks' heart, declares she's the one who runs the territory

Akothee & Nelly Oaks
Businesswoman and singer Akothee, known for her vibrant personality and candid revelations, recently took to TikTok to expose some of her celebrity friends who allegedly attempted to seduce her ex-partner, Nelly Oaks, during a period when she and Oaks were not together.

Recommended articles

The revelation comes in the wake of Akothee's public acknowledgment of her separation from Schweizer Denis, just a month after their grand wedding.

Although there are hints of a potential reconciliation with Nelly Oaks, Akothee isn't shying away from setting boundaries.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

In a TikTok live on November 14, Akothee revealed that some of her celebrity friends had been making advances towards Nelly Oaks, attempting to woo him behind her back.

The singer expressed her astonishment at discovering their intentions and hinted at having proof of their advances, contemplating sharing screenshots of their interactions.

Expressing disappointment, she reflected on how one friend, despite being in her sixties, had also tried to pursue a relationship with Nelly.

Akothee and Nelly Oaks
Akothee stressed the need for loyalty and criticised the idea of friends attempting to date each other's ex-partners.

"Walikuwa wanamtongoza. Kumbe walikuwa wanamtaka. My friends kwa simu yake. Hata wengine ni maceleb. Naskianga tu nichukue hizo screenshots niwatumie.. Wanawake ni wababya. Unaeza enda kutongoza ex-wa rafiki yako?

"Kuna dem nimemsupport for a very long time, hiyo iliniuma sana. Mwanamke at her sixties na hata yeye hana relationship," she said.

Akothee and Nelly Oaks
READ: Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties

Akothee didn't take these alleged advances lightly and decided to take action. She shared that she unfollowed all the celebrities who, in her words, were attempting to seduce Nelly Oaks.

By doing so, she created a smaller, more exclusive circle around her. The singer narrated an incident where a friend shared a message with Nelly Oaks on her wedding day to tell him it was character development.

According to her, some are even willing to offer him drinks, assuming that their relationship would feel like Akothee's.

"Maceleb wenye walikuwa wanamtongoza nilienda nika wa unfollow wote. Siku ya harusi yangu alitumia Nelly picha yangu... Hadi wana offer kumnunulia drinks wanafikiria mapenzi yao itakuwa kama yangu na Nelly. Mimi ndo staring kwa hiyo movie," she said.

Singer Akothee and her Manager Nelly Oaks.
READ: Akothee loses Sh500K from her account in 2 days, vows to storm bank

Despite the drama surrounding her personal life, Akothee expressed her happiness with Nelly Oaks, describing him as a 'rich kid' who triggers a positive and youthful energy in her.

"Nelly ni rich kid, amelelewa kwa pesa na wewe unataka kumuonyesha umaskini wako huko. My circle is very small. Ona vile nikiwa na Nelly nina glow. He triggers that small girl in me," she said.

She emphasised that Nelly had been a supportive presence during their eight years together, even through challenging times.

Akothee revealed that their earlier separation was not the cause of her bouts of depression.

Singer Akothee with her manager Nelly Oaks.
With the recent social media activity, it appears that Nelly Oaks has taken center stage in Akothee's life, especially in the absence of Omosh.

Akothee reflected on her glow when she was with Nelly, attributing it to the positive energy he brings into her life.

In a previous interview, Akothee spoke fondly of her relationship with Nelly Oaks, highlighting their inseparable bond.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
