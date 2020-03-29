Award winning singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has come out to applaud mama hit maker Kevin Bahati for the good work he has been doing and for the many hats he wears including being a singer, a father and a husband.

Akothee praised Bahati for being a responsible young man and having so many achievements unlike other people his age whose only achievement were the numerous abortions their girlfriends had procured.

“You have shocked many with your moves , at your age you have a responsibilities, a father and a husband, some idiots in the industry can only count how many abortions their women or girlfriends have hard, some impregnate women and force them to have abortion or they ran away after blocking them on Instagram, my inbox is full with this kind of celebrities who take advantage of their fame, We know them” shared Akothee.

They are not sleeping; it tells you they are watching – Akothee’s message to Bahati on critics

Madam Boss went on to tell the EMB Boss that its only success that triggers jealousy from people and he should be proud of the far he has reached so far despite of the hate and the negativity he has received.

She encouraged him to keep up with the good work saying that his haters were watching and that why their song 'Nakupa Moyo' had received over 200k views on YouTube in one day.

“So just know that putting your family on clean lime light get ready to be admired, and it's only success that triggers jealousy, otherwise they will ignore you, your brand get stronger when people talk about you 💪 Keep doing what you are good at doing, they are not sleeping, it tells you they are watching🤣🤣 🙏🏾, they are among the 200k views in one day 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, you are winning , @bahatikenya you have mad fans and support behind you my son, waoshe wanyorosheeeeee 🙏🏾🙏🏾, I am your number 1 supporter 💪💪💪@bahatikenya @diana_marua Nakupa _moyo link on my bio ❤❤”added Madam Boss.

They are not sleeping; it tells you they are watching – Akothee’s message to Bahati on critics

The two released Nakupa Moyo, a lovely gospel song on Thursday 26th March a song that has become a favorite among fans.

Fans complimented the two for such a great song and congratulated Bahati for retracing his steps in the gospel world since he seemed to be lost.

Here are some of the comments;

Felix Boris Okoth He is back to his crying self now thats the Bahati we love.....

Kanario Doreen Welcome back Bahati, I was worried we were losing you to gengetone

Ibrahim Samir This is the real Bahati we all know.....God has done great things to his mind and life in order to turn his entire life to Jesus Christ.

Loyce Nyash This song is amazing and touching .Bahati stick to this kind of music

Nelly Aura) He's back to his roots. Achana na Gengetone. This is good gospel music

They are not sleeping; it tells you they are watching – Akothee’s message to Bahati on critics

richie ragz When Akothee's Song Actually lifts you Up than size 8's

Jones Mutiso Madam boss is killing it. She's class!

Ray Nderitu Madam boss gas cylinder fire,as for bahati this is your sound achana na kirerembe

Karin Wanjiru Wow this is actually beautiful Akothee should stick to more calming songs like this

Pauline Oduk Now this is where you belong Bahati. Akothee much love Mama!!!

Mc Dantez This is what we want song full of holy spirit

Video (Courtesy)