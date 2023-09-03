The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee emotionally remembers her unborn baby after encounter with mother & baby

Charles Ouma

Akothee is currently in Europe

Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee

Kenyan music queen and entrepreneur Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has emotionally recounted remembered her unborn child who she lost through miscarriage last year.

The singer reflected back, sharing an emotional video on Saturday

The video shows the 43-year-old trying to calm down a baby she was holding while having a conversation with the mother.

The singer who is currently in Europe shared that baby reminded her of the baby that she was expecting to welcome in July this year with her husband Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer.

"This one has reminded me and just reminded my hubby our baby would have been 1 month one week today, July. 22nd was our D day," the singer wrote.

Akothee congratulated all mothers writing:

"💃💃💃💃💃💃Congratulations to all mummies 💋💋💋" .

Akothee shared that the miscarriage was a result of pregnancy complications and resulted in her losing what would have been her sixth child.

READ: You will pay this much to get exclusive updates on Akothee & hubby's love life

The mother of five recently hinted at giving her husband a baby while celebrating Omosh’s birthday.

"I am very happy to start a new journey. Mister Omosh you could have become a father on 22 July 2023 but things happen and we will be parents again soon my love.

“Allow me to wish you the best. Happy birthday my queen king. Happy birthday," Akothee wrote at the time.

Akothee has five children.

