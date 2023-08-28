The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee sides with Tanzanians, disses Kenyan rappers on weak Swahili

Lynet Okumu

Akothee has joined in the Kenya versus Tanzania rappers online debate that started with Khaligraph last week.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee

The ongoing Kenya-Tanzania rap beef has prompted Akothee to join in with her opinion on which country has the better rappers.

Recommended articles

In a series of posts on her Instagram on Sunday, the 'Benefactor' singer made it clear that she stands with Tanzanians.

Kenyan singer Akothee
Kenyan singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How much you'll pay to get exclusive updates on Akothee & hubby's love life

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging her significant fan base in Tanzania, Akothee appealed to her Kenyan followers not to involve her in the ongoing feud, stressing that her connection with Tanzanian fans is strong.

"Msiniite kwa vita vyenu na Tanzanians... Tanzanians ni rafiki zangu. Kwanza Wakenya mlishasema siimbi. Most of my fans are coming from Tanzania so musiniwekelee," Akothee said.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Hayakuhusu' hitmaker gave advice to Kenyan artists who struggle with speaking fluent Swahili.

She suggested that they should focus on improving their Swahili writing skills so that Tanzanians can understand them better, especially during this ongoing conflict.

"Why are you quiet yet Tanzanians are insulting us Akothee?' Did you want me to provoke Tanzanians? Today you'll have to write insults in Swahili so that they can understand you well. Don't write those amusing and mixed-up Swahili phrases," Akothee responded to those questioning her stance.

Akothee
Akothee Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Akothee, colourism is also a big factor in the entertainment industry. She specifically pointed out what she has observed in how Tanzanian fans judge artists based on the shade of their skin.

"Na vile wengi wa wasanii wenu ni weusi, na Tanzanians hawapendi watu weusi. Wakati huu mmeoga na maji baridi," she said.

Akothee also highlighted double standards from Kenyan fans, saying that they don't show support until it suits them.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee speaks on postponed graduation, 2nd wedding in Switzerland

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised that she stands her ground and always fights her battles independently when they attack her on social media.

"Ile wakati mnashinda mkinitukana hapa kwenye mtandao huwa nawaita mje mnisaidie? Si huwa nang'ang'ana kivyangu nikiwa tu hapa," she said.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones posted a challenge on August 23, daring Tanzanian artists to show if their rap skills are up to par.

Akothee
Akothee I am being too good for evil people- Akothee's morning post leaves fans worried Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Khaligraph's assertion that Tanzanian hip-hop is on the decline and that only a handful of rappers remain consistent in their craft has ignited fiery responses from both Kenyan and Tanzanian artists.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nandy airs disappointment after tailor fails to deliver on Billnass' big day

Nandy airs disappointment after tailor fails to deliver on Billnass' big day

Milele FM undertakes 3 changes after Alex Mwakideu's exit to Radio 47

Milele FM undertakes 3 changes after Alex Mwakideu's exit to Radio 47

Akothee sides with Tanzanians, disses Kenyan rappers on weak Swahili

Akothee sides with Tanzanians, disses Kenyan rappers on weak Swahili

Kamene Goro shuts online bully as she reveals reason for upcoming surgery

Kamene Goro shuts online bully as she reveals reason for upcoming surgery

Top 10 most-watched movies of all time

Top 10 most-watched movies of all time

‘Funtula’: How Bebe used Bobi to ‘fight’ Chameleone & 'con’ his brother’s producer

‘Funtula’: How Bebe used Bobi to ‘fight’ Chameleone & 'con’ his brother’s producer

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop

Diana Bahati

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash