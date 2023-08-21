The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You will pay this much to get exclusive updates on Akothee & hubby's love life

Lynet Okumu

Akothee introduces a steep fee for accessing updates on her love life

Akothee and Schweizer
Akothee and Schweizer

In a bold move that combines sarcasm with a touch of audacity, Kenyan singer Akothee has taken her approach to privacy to a whole new level.

Recommended articles

The artist recently unveiled an unexpected price tag for those seeking updates on her love life with her husband.

In an Instagram story post on August 20, the mother of five dropped the bombshell, declaring that netizens interested in the intricate details of her love life would have to cough up a hefty sum of Sh50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Akothee & her husband Schweizer Omosh
Singer Akothee & her husband Schweizer Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee speaks on postponed graduation, 2nd wedding in Switzerland

The unapologetic move was justified by the artist, who pointed out that many individuals had been capitalising on her willingness to share details for free.

Those willing to part with the specified amount would not only receive updates but also exclusive photos and insights into her and her husband's future plans.

"We shall be charging 50,000 ksh to update you with our love life story, we shall send you photos and also update you about our future plans together with my husband," she wrote

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Akothee & her husband Schweizer Omosh on their wedding day
Singer Akothee & her husband Schweizer Omosh on their wedding day Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

However, the singer was quick to caution those not willing to pay the fee. Akothee's straightforward message left no room for misinterpretation; If you can't afford the price, keep your curiosity at bay.

She firmly stated that any inquiries about her love life from those unable to meet the fee would result in a swift block from her social media accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nothing is for free anymore. If you don't have Sh50,000 don't ask about my love life. I will block you and you won't do shit. Mumezoea vitu vya bure sanaa. Hapa ni kulipa upate update raw," she wrote.

Akothee and Schweizer
Akothee and Schweizer Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

She emphasised that there are no freebies when it comes to matters as intimate as her love life.

In a matter-of-fact tone, she reminded those who have become accustomed to free access that this new era demands a change.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko cautions supporters tattooing his face on their bodies

Sonko cautions supporters tattooing his face on their bodies

WATCH: Musical talent evident in Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi's firstborn son

WATCH: Musical talent evident in Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi's firstborn son

How Dem Wa Facebook's affection for Khaligraph Jones cost her love

How Dem Wa Facebook's affection for Khaligraph Jones cost her love

David Moya treats recovering girlfriend of late DJ Babu to pleasant surprise [Video]

David Moya treats recovering girlfriend of late DJ Babu to pleasant surprise [Video]

You will pay this much to get exclusive updates on Akothee & hubby's love life

You will pay this much to get exclusive updates on Akothee & hubby's love life

Money is not everything - Thicky Sandra talks about drawbacks of having a rich dad

Money is not everything - Thicky Sandra talks about drawbacks of having a rich dad

Nandy swallows her words, reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

Nandy swallows her words, reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

Rayvanny faults promoters after unsuccessful show in Goma, DRC

Rayvanny faults promoters after unsuccessful show in Goma, DRC

Arap Marindich arrested in CBD for whipping Tom Mboya statue

Arap Marindich arrested in CBD for whipping Tom Mboya statue

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses