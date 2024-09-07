Akothee expresses profound loss as death strikes family, reflects on her struggles

Hinting at the deceased ending his life, Akothee noted that such decisions are never easy.

She noted that having been in situations in which she felt overwhelmed by the challenges of life and even contemplated taking the same path taken by the deceased, she would not judge him.

“I don’t have the energy to judge you based on the decision you made to end this journey. I might want to ask why you didn’t reach out to me or even to your nieces, but perhaps you thought everyone was caught up in their own struggles.

“But now, allow me to ask—what about your wife and children? Omuga and the rest? David, did you not think of your mother, who just became a widow a year ago? Why were you so selfish, Odebi? You have broken my children's hearts.” Akothee wrote.

Akothee reflects on personal challenges and experiences

Without going into the details, the singer reflected on her own experiences noting that she also contemplated taking a similar decision but was held back.

“I’ve been in your shoes three times, when I thought the decision you took was the best o option. But then, my children's spirits wouldn’t allow me to take such a bold step. David, you were brave to do this to us, ja SDA You know you were your mothers favorite. I’m terrified for our sickly mother-in-law.” Akothee added.

Forgive us for not being there for you

She also acknowledged that in the midst of personal struggles with the challenges that life brings with everyone struggling to stay afloat, they may have let down the deceased and offered an apology.

“I’m truly sorry, Odebi. Forgive us for not being there for you, but honestly, we are all fucked up with this life now, we are all having our heads out of the water just to avoid suffocating. Rest in peace, Omejo.” She concluded the letter in which she expressed her grief and pain at the death of her brother-in-law.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:

· Befrienders Kenya hotline +254 722 178 177

· Niskize helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.