Vesha Okello discusses journey as Akothee’s firstborn & type of man she wants

Vesha Okello, the firstborn daughter of renowned Kenyan singer and entrepreneur Akothee, has opened up about her experiences of growing up as the eldest child.

Vesha, who has inherited her mother’s entrepreneurial spirit, shared her thoughts on being a role model to her siblings and her perspectives on finding the right partner.

Vesha Okello on the pressures of being a firstborn

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the firstborn in any family comes with its own set of responsibilities, and Vesha acknowledges that the expectations are even higher when your mother is Akothee.

Akothee with her firstborn daughter Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya

Vesha explained that from a young age, she has always been told that she sets the pace for her siblings, which comes with significant pressure.

“One thing about being a firstborn is that you are always told from the word go that you are the one who sets the pace. Everyone is looking up to you, so you have no space to make a mistake. You have to get it right so the siblings also get it right,” Vesha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vesha talks on positive relationship with her siblings

Despite the pressures, Vesha shared that her siblings, Rue Baby and Fancy Makadia, have made her role as the eldest sister easier.

She described them as respectful and easy to deal with, which has allowed them to thrive individually.

“My siblings have been the easiest people. When you tell them something, they listen. That has made it easy for us and helped them reach where they are individually,” Vesha stated.

Akothee, her bae Nelly Oaks, and her two daughters Vesha Okello and Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlighted their achievements, noting that Fancy had recently completed her Master’s degree in France, while Rue Baby is successfully pursuing her career.

Vesha herself is carving out a niche as the business-minded member of the family.

Vesha’s reveals relationship status & her ideal man

When it comes to her personal life, Vesha revealed that she has not yet met her ideal man.

ADVERTISEMENT

She mentioned that her younger sister, Fancy, who is already engaged, seems to be more destined for marriage. However, Vesha is still waiting for the right person, whom she describes as her 'prince charming'.

"Fancy ako na nyota ya ndoa. The rest of us we are still waiting for the right person, the prince charming. I haven't thought about it but it narrows down to character. A man who is of good character which is very hard to find nowadays coz there are a lot of masks that people are wearing,” Vesha explained.

Akothee's firstborn daughter Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed a desire for a partner who challenges her mentally and supports her ambitions. Vesha emphasised the importance of finding someone who is not threatened by her strong and independent nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have not met my ideal man yet. I am single. It has to be someone who challenges me mentally in terms of how they think. Someone who is not threatened by the fact that I am a strong, independent woman and who supports me in whatever I am doing.

"And he should be very hardworking and have a few dollars,” Vesha added with a laugh.

Akothee's firstborn daughter Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya

Vesha Okello is confident in her worth

Vesha made it clear that she is aware of her own value and will not settle for less. She stated that any man who feels threatened by her personality is simply not the right match for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you can’t match my energy, then you are in the wrong space. If the energies do not align, then we are not meant to be.

"I am an amazing person; I am a diamond to have. I am a gem for sure. So, if someone is missing out on my personality, it just means we don’t align,” Vesha confidently declared.

Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya