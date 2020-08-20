Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie koks Nyasego is mourning the sudden demise of her sister-in-law (Wife to her brother).

Cebbie who is Akothee’s younger sister shared the sad news via her social media pages, stating that its hard to believe that her sister-in-law is no more.

“What’s death!! Shiit. I felt things were not right when I saw the call. God see my family through. Give my brother the strength and courage.

Eeeish. Go well Jaber Nyiri. Go well Mama Brian

Go well Shemeji 💔😭 Rest with angel chi nyathiwa. How can I wake up from this dream. Eeeeeish. My God.” Shared Cebbie Koks Nyasego.

Following the announcement of the sad news, Cebbie’s Insta-family took to the comment section to also offer their condolences messages.

Condolences messages

marua_diana “🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

cmanyonge7 “May she r.i.p”

dee_dorc “Prayers up🙏”

hilmwas “Sorry for the loss may the lord comfort you.”

aggie_the_insurance_advisor “Poleni sana...may she rest in peace”

virtualtwentyone “🙏🏽Sincere condolences and deepest sympathy for you and the family”

iam_wawuda ‘Peace be with you Cebbie. May her soul RIP”

sherylomire “Death is so cruel”

cynthyahnjogu “Yawa moss nyathiwa.”

kotikakonjalo “Pole Sana”

joan_nembi “Gino obwoga yawa”

cyndie_prez “Poleni sana @cebbie_koks_nyasego”

