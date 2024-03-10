Ali Kiba launches own media house

Kiba joined the list of media owners after launching Crown Media in a star-studded event over the weekend.

The media company has a TV (Crown TV) and radio station (Crown FM) in operation and will also leverage on the digital space and innovation.

The Bongo star shared that his inspiration to expand his empire by venturing into the media business was informed by his own experience.

He credited his success as an artiste to the media, noting that the media made him the star he is today.

Kiba recounted that back in the day, he could not sleep without a radio by his side.

"Media is a very powerful tool, It is the media that turned me into Today's Ali Kiba. I never used to sleep without a radio which I was gutted by my dad.

"The challenges I have gone through are what inspired me to bring a solution to the media.1986 was the beginning of my voice. It was the voice of dreams and ambitions." Kiba explained.

His latest investment comes at a time when he is celebrating two decades in the entertainment industry.

Over the 20 years, Kiba has produced several chart-topping hits and grown his brand.

He has also nurtured new talent and collaborated in projects with other players in the industry, making him a prominent figure in the game.

Away from the glitz and glamour of stardom, the singer has also had his fair share of challenges over the years.

Among them is his marriage to Amina Khalef who filed for divorce at a time when claims of the singer having netted a new catch was doing rounds.

Last year, Amina Khalef took to social media to vent her frustrations, accusing the star of failing to sign the divorce papers that would set her free.

"I am tired of being disrespected publicly while people don't understand the situation behind the scenes of being a married woman," she said in a social media post.

Amina accused Alikiba of protecting his brand by not signing the divorce papers. She pleaded for him to sign the papers, stating, "Kindly nakuomba SIGN THE PAPERS ili nipate Divorce yangu kila mmoja aendelee kwa uhuru."

The legal battle between Amina and Alikiba unfolded at a time when businesswoman Jenniffer, popularly known as Niffer was rumoured to be romantically involved with the star.

In July last year, Niffer defended herself from claims of wrecking Kiba’s marriage, clarifying that they have been good friends and she prefers it to stay that way, silencing rumours of being the music icon’s love interest.

"I am young and I have a long journey ahead. I do not know who I might end up getting married to that's why I would not want to ruin another person's marriage.

"I do not know about his (Ali Kiba's) marriage. We are doing nothing wrong. I am not the reason their marriage is breaking." Niffer explained in an interview with Millard Ayo.

