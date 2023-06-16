Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

The couple, who got married in April 2018, has been facing marital issues, and Amina filed for divorce in February 2022. However, the divorce process has hit a roadblock as Alikiba allegedly hesitates to sign the papers, leading Amina to speak out about her frustration.

Amina Khalef expressed her exasperation, highlighting the need to address the continuous disrespect she has faced.

"I am tired of being disrespected publicly while people don't understand the situation behind the scenes of being a married woman," she said in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amina accused Alikiba of protecting his brand by not signing the divorce papers. She pleaded for him to sign the papers, stating, "Kindly nakuomba SIGN THE PAPERS ili nipate Divorce yangu kila mmoja aendelee kwa uhuru."

Alikiba and his alleged new lover Jenifer Pulse Live Kenya

Adding to her grievances, Amina accused Alikiba of infidelity, claiming that he publicly engaged in displays of unfaithfulness throughout their marriage. She alleged that the singer disregarded her feelings and made a mockery of their union. Furthermore, Amina disclosed facing verbal abuse from her in-laws, exacerbating the strain in their relationship.

She emphasized that her attempts to resolve their issues had been in vain, leading her to believe that their marriage was irreversibly broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged," Amina stated

In her divorce suit, Amina Khalef sought monthly upkeep of Sh200,000 for herself and their children, along with medical cover for the two. These demands highlight her desire for financial security and the well-being of their children as they navigate the separation.

Alikiba and his alleged new lover Jenifer Pulse Live Kenya