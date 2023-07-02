The sports category has moved to a new website.


We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

Charles Ouma

Niffer whose name surfaced as Ali Kiba’s wife, Amina Khalef publicly criticized her husband also addressed claims of breaking the singer's marriage

Ali Kiba with Niffer
Ali Kiba with Niffer

Tanzanian businesswoman Niffer who is rumoured to be romantically involved with Bongo star Alikiba has come clean on their relationship.

Niffer whose name surfaced as Ali Kiba’s wife, Amina Khalef publicly criticized her husband, accusing him of continuous disrespect and refusal to sign their divorce papers distanced herself from the singer’s failed marriage.

She added that they have been good friends and she prefers it to stay that way, silencing rumours of being the music icon’s love interest.

" I am young and I have a long journey ahead. I do not know who I might end up getting married to that's why I would not want to ruin another person's marriage.

"I do not know about his (Ali Kiba's) marriage. We are doing nothing wrong. I am not the reason their marriage is breaking." Niffer explained in an interview with Millard Ayo.

She added that the singer occupies a special place in her life, having played an important role in making her who she is today.

"Ali Kiba has a very big space in my life, He has played a big part in who I am today. He is a good person to me. He holds 60% of space in my life." Niffer said.

Ali Kiba with Niffer
Ali Kiba with Niffer
The businesswoman also shared his immense respect for the singer who she wished well in his endeavors.

“I love him so much and I respect him so much and wish him luck in all his business. He is a good person to me and to the society.” She added.

The businesswoman added that dating a married man is not part of her plans and shared that in the past, she dated a married man unknowingly, but has since blocked the man in question.

She added that a married man being snatched from his wife is the man’s choice.

"To date he still wants us to continue dating. I have blocked him but he still finds a way to contact me. A man cannot be taken, he chooses to be taken by another woman." Niffer stated.

Amina filed for divorce a few years after their marriage, accusing Alikiba of infidelity, claiming that he publicly engaged in displays of unfaithfulness throughout their marriage.

She alleged that the singer disregarded her feelings and made a mockery of their union, adding that she faced verbal abuse from her in-laws which exacerbating the strain in their relationship.

She emphasized that her attempts to resolve their issues had been in vain, leading her to believe that their marriage was irreversibly broken.

"I am tired of being disrespected publicly while people don't understand the situation behind the scenes of being a married woman… Kindly nakuomba SIGN THE PAPERS ili nipate Divorce yangu kila mmoja aendelee kwa uhuru." Amina vented.

The couple, who got married in April 2018, has been facing marital issues, and Amina filed for divorce in February 2022.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
