Alikiba confesses his love for Hamisa Mobetto in new video dubbed ‘Dodo’

Kings Music CEO Alikiba has teamed up with Diamond Platnumz’s Baby Mama Hamisa Mebetto for his new video dubbed ‘Dodo’.

On Wednesday, King Kiba dropped a wedding inspired video with Hamisa Mobetto as the main video vixen cum the bride. In the song, Kiba confesses his love for Ms Mobetto, showering her with lots praise and why he settled on her as a wife.

“Kupenda ni vitendo si maneno maneno, leo nakupa kitengo kwa kufika Malengo, umeziba Mapengo, kwa upendo upendo, Bora wanazengo anze vikaovya sendoff Eeeh, Maa

Maana we mrembo nakujuzaaah..mama nashukuru umekuza, chanda kama pete nitakutunza … na umeshanizimaa, ayoyoyooo Love, ayoyoyooo my love, ayoyoyooo Love, your love, Dodo langu Beibe,” sings Alikiba partly in the song.

The collaboration between Hamisa and King Kiba came as a surprise to many, basing on the fact that Alikiba is rarely in good terms with anyone close to Diamond Platnumz.

Many of the comments left under the song lauded King Kiba for settling on Hamisa as the video vixen.

The Dodo video was shot in Zanzibar by Director Rockshot, while its Audio was produced by Yogo Beatz.

Reactions from Fans

presenterdmike “Hakika @hamisamobetto ameitendea haki Video🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

ridhonekigu_ ‘King of tanzania 🔥🔥🔥🔥 big up bro🔥🔥”

lumiere_mbilizi ‘Ye baba! Afu nimemuona @hamisamobetto ndo imenoga zaidi...”

officialgerard_hero ‘Huu Unyama wa mama DAYLAN NOMA 😁😁😁Sijui Itakuaje kule 😝😝”

ally__kiba “Hii Video haijawahi tokea hapa Tanzania tangu dunia iumbwe sasa mtu ukibisha ruksa kunya boga ama tikiti #DODO Video link on bio!!...🎶✍”

c.g.englibert ‘Shkamoo baba....🎶kupenda Ni vitendo si maneno maneno🎶🎶❤️❤️🔥:

