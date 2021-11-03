RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Welcome to the land of character development.

Ariela Weinberg and her boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre
Ariela Weinberg and her boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinburg wants her fiancé, Ethiopian Biniyam Shibre, to move with her to Kenya. Weinburg believes a change of scenery will save her relationship.

Recommended articles

90 Day Fiancé is an American show that sees foreigners use a unique 90-day fiancé US visa, the K-1 visa to live with their American partners for the first time. The couples must marry before their visas expire in 90 days, or the visiting partner will have to return home.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on the other hand is the opposite, where Americans travel to different countries around the world in the pursuit if love.

Ari Tells Biniyam She's Not Returning to Ethiopia! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Trouble in paradise

Weinburg and Shibre are having difficulties in their relationship. Weinburg found out he’s been having house parties in their Ethiopian home, with many women.

Since Shibre's photos are synched to her iCloud, she’s been seeing photos of random people in her house.

Weinburg said, “You took the home that I had and you turned it into a party house.” Shibre's friends and and even his sister, Wish, told Weinburg that he was seen having parties with random women. She told him, “I’m not coming back to Ethiopia.”

Weinburg blames Shibre's friends for being a bad influence. She said, “You are surrounded by evil. And you are not the same man that I knew.”

Ariela Weinberg her boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre and son Avi
Ariela Weinberg her boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre and son Avi Pulse Live Kenya

She further stated, “You’ve spent the last two months destroying your family, you don’t get a say anymore. You’ve sacrificed nothing.”

Weinburg told him, “God knows who you f—ked. And God knows what you’ve been doing.” She says, ” This is a chance for you to redeem yourself, this is your last f—king chance.”

Weinburg gave Shibre an ultimatum, either he comes to Kenya with her to be a family, or she stays in the US and they can co-parent from different countries.

She said, “I’m going to give you a chance, if you want to try to be a family. Me and Avi and you can move to Mombasa and we can start over again.”

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

2021 Kalasha Awards nominees announced [Full list]

2021 Kalasha Awards nominees announced [Full list]

Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Watch Churchill get emotional after Terence and Milly's birthday gift

Watch Churchill get emotional after Terence and Milly's birthday gift

Boomplay and CAPASSO ink extended licensing partnership

Boomplay and CAPASSO ink extended licensing partnership

KTN's Jamal Gaddafi and wife welcome baby number 3 [photos]

KTN's Jamal Gaddafi and wife welcome baby number 3 [photos]

Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Trending

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in photo which confirmed their relationship

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani

‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns

Mr Eazi warns Jay-Z to stop copying him