American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

90 Day Fiancé is an American show that sees foreigners use a unique 90-day fiancé US visa, the K-1 visa to live with their American partners for the first time. The couples must marry before their visas expire in 90 days, or the visiting partner will have to return home.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on the other hand is the opposite, where Americans travel to different countries around the world in the pursuit if love.

Trouble in paradise

Weinburg and Shibre are having difficulties in their relationship. Weinburg found out he’s been having house parties in their Ethiopian home, with many women.

Since Shibre's photos are synched to her iCloud, she’s been seeing photos of random people in her house.

Weinburg said, “You took the home that I had and you turned it into a party house.” Shibre's friends and and even his sister, Wish, told Weinburg that he was seen having parties with random women. She told him, “I’m not coming back to Ethiopia.”

Weinburg blames Shibre's friends for being a bad influence. She said, “You are surrounded by evil. And you are not the same man that I knew.”

She further stated, “You’ve spent the last two months destroying your family, you don’t get a say anymore. You’ve sacrificed nothing.”

Weinburg told him, “God knows who you f—ked. And God knows what you’ve been doing.” She says, ” This is a chance for you to redeem yourself, this is your last f—king chance.”

Weinburg gave Shibre an ultimatum, either he comes to Kenya with her to be a family, or she stays in the US and they can co-parent from different countries.