Andrew Kibe lights up social media with action at JKIA after returning to Kenya

Renowned social commentator Andrew Kibe is trending on social media after returning to Kenya and leaving journalists and bloggers who had camped at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport disappointed.
Kibe jetted back yesterday evening and was mopped with fans and the media, causing a stir at JKIA.
A calm Kibe was seen smiling and engaging his entourage in brief conversations.
Vloggers who had camped at JKIA awaiting his return followed him as he made his way around the airport and could be seen and heard pleading with the commentator to address them.
Some even tried to make him break his silence by requesting him to comment on trending topics in the country.
Kibe however left them disappointed as he remained silent all through, only smiling calmly up to when he reached where a car was waiting to transport him from the airport.
He stood for a few seconds as if preparing to address the bloggers before swiftly entering the waiting car, leaving bloggers disappointed.
Reactions to Andrew Kibe's return
Among those who have reacted to Kibe’s return is actress Milly Chebby who took to Instagram writing:
"Welcome back home 😂😂😂😂Kife we missed you."
On her part, Pritty Vishy sought to know Kibe’s location with the intention of sending a certain Madocho and others to greet him.
"Mnipee location nataka kutuma madocho wamsalimie." Wrote the content creator.
Vloggers took to social media to express their disappointment after waiting for several hours for Kibe’s arrival, only for him to walk away without uttering a word.
The outspoken social commentator is known for his controversial commentaries that have put him on a collision path with a number of notable personalities in the country.
Controversial commentaries and fears
Known for his whips and controversial approach to trending issues, Kibe became a social media personality after relocating to the US with fans trooping to his social media accounts to get his take on a wide range of things.
Last week, the content creator made it clear that despite not pleasing some with his famous no-holds-barred trolls and style of content creation, he had no fears coming back.
"Bro Kenya is my country, why should I fear, when I left I didn't tell anyone, why should I tell people I'm coming back, it's like I went for a holiday, Kenya is my country. Why would anybody fear? mimi nimefanya kitu mbaya?, I just pointed out wale watu wako na upuzi, wafanye vile wanafanya, kama unaskia nimekukosea, do what you got to do, Mimi naenda event, story mob sitaki kujua, so kama uko na tufeelings sitaki kujua, kama uko na sniper, do what you got to do, I've lived for too long anyway, maybe it's time to go," Kibe asserted.
