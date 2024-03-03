The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Andrew Kibe opens up on experience & reasons behind his decision not to marry

Charles Ouma

Andrew Kibe was the first guest on Mungai Eve's new YouTube channel after a dramatic split with Director Trevor

Andrew Kibe with Mungai Eve
Andrew Kibe with Mungai Eve

Content creator Andrew Kibe has clarified that he has no intention of ever getting married and explained his reasons.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Mungai Eve, Kibe noted that he has assessed his character and arrived at a conclusion that marriage is not his thing.

“Marriage is a waste of time. I have no intention of ever getting married again. There is a certain character of man that can get married and I am not that guy.” Kibe stated.

“What do you mean it is a waste of time?” Mungai Eve asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibe opined that the industry in which he operates limits his options.

“You cannot be in this content game and have someone who is not. Plus again think about it hii game yetu ni ya usherati. Ni ya watu komove from one to the next. There is too much going on to have someone who is waiting for you at home.” He added.

Andrew Kibe with Mungai Eve
Andrew Kibe with Mungai Eve Pulse Live Kenya

He shared that he has been in two serious relationships in which he lived with a woman at each instance and arrived at the conclusion that he is not a good husband.

He also alleged that marriage could tie him down and curtail his freedom as he knows it today, providing a few examples of how things would change if he was to settle down in marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t use the word marriage but I have had… I have had two very serious relationships where I was living with a woman. So I know I am not good for it, I know I am not a good husband. I have no intention of getting married.” Kibe added.

READ: Director Trevor reacts as Mungai Eve bounces back with new venture

Kibe was the first guest on Mungai Eve’s new YouTube channel with the host explaining that she opted to host Kibe as he has had to start all over again, a situation that resonates well with her after parting ways with ex-lover Director Trevor.

Andrew Kibe with Mungai Eve
Andrew Kibe with Mungai Eve Pulse Live Kenya

After splitting, Trevor seized the YouTube channel and social media accounts that they built together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor reacts to Mungai Eve's new initiative

Hailing it a new beginning, Mungai Eve shared with the world her new YouTube channel and Facebook page with the motto “Empowering lives one story at a time”.

"The beginning of a new era! Link on bio to my channel," Mungai Eve wrote on social media.

Trevor took to his Insta Stories to share Kenya Online Media’s warm wishes in a heartfelt message.

"From Kenya Online Media (KOM) we wish Mungai Eve all the best in her new journey," Trevor wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promising a rich array of content, focusing on stories that resonate deeply with audiences, celebrating human experiences, and fostering a community around positivity and change, Mugai Eve promised to take the game to the next level.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo team up to pamper son with love as he celebrates birthday [Photos]

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo team up to pamper son with love as he celebrates birthday [Photos]

David & Syombua Osiany welcome baby number 2

David & Syombua Osiany welcome baby number 2

Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Andrew Kibe opens up on experience & reasons behind his decision not to marry

Andrew Kibe opens up on experience & reasons behind his decision not to marry

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu is dead

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu is dead

I met her in Cape Town - Butita addresses claims of dating Sadia & viral chopper photo

I met her in Cape Town - Butita addresses claims of dating Sadia & viral chopper photo

Kenyan singer Nyachomba Muchai’s impressive American Idol audition lights up the internet

Kenyan singer Nyachomba Muchai’s impressive American Idol audition lights up the internet

Director Trevor reacts as Mungai Eve bounces back with new venture

Director Trevor reacts as Mungai Eve bounces back with new venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine