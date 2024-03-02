Director Trevor reacts as Mungai Eve bounces back with new venture

Keen on not being derailed in her journey to empower lives one story at a time, Mungai Eve has launched a new You Tube channel where her fans can continue enjoying the best of her content.

Hailing it a new beginning, Mungai Eve shared with the world her new YouTube channel and Facebook page with the motto “Empowering lives one story at a time”.

"The beginning of a new era! Link on bio to my channel," Mungai Eve wrote on social media.

Mungai Eve's promise

Promising a rich array of content, focusing on stories that resonate deeply with audiences, celebrating human experiences, and fostering a community around positivity and change, Mugai Eve promised to take the game to the next level writing:

"Get ready for a fresh start and a whole lot of inspiration! We're thrilled to unveil the revamped Mungai Eve, bursting with authentic storytelling, empowering messages, and a positive impact on your world.

"Now with a brand new look and feel, we're taking things a step further. We'll continue to curate engaging content but with even greater focus on inspiring you to reach your full potential and empowering you to make a difference," Eve further explained.

Director Trevor's reaction

Cheering his former lover on, Director Trevor wished her well in the new initiative and congratulated Mungai Eve as she embarks on a journey to build her new media empire away from him.

Trevor took to his Insta Stories to share Kenya Online Media’s warm wishes in a heartfelt message.

"From Kenya Online Media (KOM) we wish Mungai Eve all the best in her new journey," Trevor wrote.

With the split from Director Trevor, Eve found herself single again, with her former lover taking over the previous joint channel and rebranding it as Kenya Online Media (KOM).

Relationship goals and mixing business with pleasure

With their camaraderie and chemistry, Eve and Trevor easily mixed business with pleasure, minted money in the process and were seen as relationship goals for many before it all came crumbling.

In the aftermath of the breakup announcement by Director Trevor, Mungai Eve maintained a low profile and opted not to talk about the subject.

As Trevor focused on feeding his audience details of their breakup on his channel, Eve shared glimpses of her enjoying serene beach scenes, choosing to stay mum amidst the public scrutiny.

In a subtle response to the public's anticipation of her statement, Mungai Eve indirectly conveyed her stance, suggesting that some matters are better left unspoken on February 26.

"As much as you wanna address it, some things are better left unsaid. Am learning," she shared.