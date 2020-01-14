Andrew Kibe responds to allegations of sleeping with Co-host Kamene Goro

Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe has responded to allegations that his co-host Kamene Goro has been warming his bed.

This comes after he posted an ‘Ask me a question’ post on his insta-stories and a fan asked to know if it is true they have been sleeping together.

“I’ve seen on Edgar Obare’s claims that you’re pekejeing @kamenegoro… Ni ukweli ama?” asked the fan.

Kibe then responded to the question saying that the matter did not concern him. “Pili pili una yo ila… blah blah blah,” said Kibe.

This came about after a fan reached out YouTuber Edgar asking him to investigate the two claiming that they saw them kissing while were driving in front of him. The fan noted that to confirm it was them, they caught up with them and stopped to say hi, along Lang’ata road.

Kamene Goro slapped

This comes a few days after Kamene was slapped by a lady that had accompanied Kibe on a weekend getaway in Elementaita.

Narrating the occurrences of that day, Ms Goro stated that the unruly lady started hurling insults at their producer Xtian Dela before turning to her.

According to her, the lady was on her case to the extent of slapping her, before she was pulled away by Dela and Kibe.

“This babe that came with Andrew Kibe starts acting crazy all over again; she doing splits, entertaining us alright. I think the devil in her chomokad from I don’t know where so she decided Kamene is my Agenda. So she comes all up in my case. I’m telling akina Kibe guys can you hola at this babe and please tell her I’m not the one. You don’t play with me. You guy in a hot quick minute right across my face this babe chomoad her hand from the back of her head and descended on me. You know all I felt was heat at first on my face. This whole time, all I could say was, have I just been slapped,” narrated Kamene Goro.