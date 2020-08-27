Tanzanian Comedian MC Pilipili has been forced to pull down a photo of actress Brenda Wairimu’s daughter that he had uploaded on Instagram pretending that it was his child.

Pilipili took the photo down, following a heavy backlash from Ms Wairumu’s fans, who expressed discontentment in the funnyman’s act of claiming somebody else’s child.

On Tuesday, Pilipili shared the photo in question, that captures Ms Wairumu’s daughter's feet, with a caption that reads; “Daddys Daughter @elphina_mathias… I love you!! Balozi wa @the_edras Kipenzi cha @themathias_qute_mena.”

This prompted Brenda to react saying it was strange to see a celebrity with such a huge following “steal" her photo.

“A public figure with about 2mil IG followers just took a picture OF MY DAUGHTERS FEET when she was six weeks old, off my IG page and used it as his own(daughters). I dunno, thats just.....strange. .This is very strange. This is my picture; these are my daughter’s feet” reacted Brenda Wairimu,” reacted Brenda Wairimu.

A good number of fans also echoed Ms Wairimu’s concerns, stating that it’s not right to pick on other people’s photos and claim their ownership.

Brenda, who is always keen about her daughter’s privacy had shared a TBT photo of her daughter when she was 6 weeks old.

“All the way in my feelings today, the bag can wait ❤ 6week old Amor shot by @modanphotography,” shared Brenda.

“Brenda, I do share your sympathy; but a quick reflection as a parent, why did you had to post a pic of your six weeks daughter on IG (or whatever social media)?! DID YOU GET HER CONSENT TO POST HER?! My inclination as parent, I think we are overdoing some of the parenting roles”

The culprit, MC Pilipili from TZ, used Brenda Wairimu's picture (feet of her baby taken at 6 weeks old) as his own. He posted it on IG, claiming it was his baby's feet. He's also a pastor. He respectfully needs to take it down”

hahahaha Africans Africans! yaani we steal everything. mpaka picha ya mguu ya mtoto.... Tafuta Babu wa Loliondo atakusaidia”

MC Pilipili and his wife Qute Mena also welcomed a new born baby into family a few months ago.